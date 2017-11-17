Penny Lancaster says she's proud of her weight gain after childbirth The Loose Women panellist now wears a size 14 to 16

Penny Lancaster has opened up about the way her body changed after having children, saying she is "proud" of wearing sizes 14 to 16. The Loose Women panellist was chatting to fellow presenters Andrea McLean, June Sarpong, Jane Moore and Nadia Sawalha when she admitted that she has put on two stone since welcoming her younger son, Aiden, six, in 2011. "I ignore that scales exist," said Penny. "When I was modelling it was all about losing weight trying to beat all the scales all the time. I'm proud of wearing a 14 to 16, sizes don't bother me."

The former model, who stands at just over six foot, added: "I'm not going to lie about it. I prefer to buy a size bigger, then I look small for the clothes. I don't have the motivation to go to the gym and friends say I have a 'healthy appetite'. But I can get away with it, I've got broad shoulders and I wear the right clothes. I read an article that said follow Penny's fitness regime, she works out five times a week, I don't!"

Penny, 46, looked winter-ready on the show, wearing a cream dress that featured a fur collar. The thigh-skimming number, which she paired with cream boots, flaunted her toned legs. Penny's appearance comes shortly after the TV star bravely spoke about her experience of sexual harassment as a young model.

Discussing the #MeToo campaign in October, Penny revealed: "In my late teens I had a job with a fashion designer and he invited me to an event. I was interested, I thought I'd get more work. I went with him and he said he had to stop at his apartment. He had a little bar in his apartment and said he'd pour me a drink while he went to pick up his bits." Penny tried to maintain her composure as she continued: "Like in the series Liar, my drink was drugged and I can't remember much of what happened. I just know he was on top of me enjoying the experience, but I certainly wasn't. I don't remember much more. I was too afraid to tell anybody."