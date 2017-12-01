Gemma Atkinson reveals she has gained a stone on Strictly The 33-year-old actress has been romantically linked to Gorka Marquez

While most contestants shed the pounds on Strictly Come Dancing, Gemma Atkinson has revealed that she has put on a stone. The 33-year-old actress appeared on Lorraine earlier this week, and insisted that she must be the "only person" in the show's history to gain weight. "I've put nearly a stone on, Lorraine, it's his fault, he brings in chocolate and doughnuts and he gets away with it," Gemma said, turning and jokily accusing her dance partner Aljaž Škorjanec. The pro dancer, who is married to fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara, laughed and insisted that it was "all muscle".

Gemma also addressed rumours that she has been enjoying a secret romance with Alexandra Burke's dance partner, Gorka Marquez. But the TV star, who has also been linked to Ryan Giggs, quashed the rumours and said they are "just pals". She also insisted there was no bad blood between her and Alexandra, who was said to be seething that Gorka's attention had turned to Gemma.

"He brings in chocolate and doughnuts and he gets away with it," said Gemma

"Oh my gosh no, everyone gets on so well, it's a cliché but we're like a family," said Gemma. "That's the sad thing about the show coming to an end because we're going to miss each other. We've all got a WhatsApp group so we can keep in touch." Of the romance rumours, she said they must have come about because "people love drama and people love romance".

In spite of her denial, Gemma did admit earlier this week that all could change once Strictly ends. "Maybe once the series is over, but not right now… we'll see what happens," she mused of a relationship, adding: "I know people want to see a Strictly romance but I'm not going to be giving you any I'm afraid, because I'm so focused on my dancing."