This is what Holly Willoughby has been eating to lose weight The This Morning host's slim figure has been the envy of many

Holly Willoughby's weight loss has been widely talked about this past year, with the This Morning star previously citing pilates for her body transformation. And while Holly has decided to keep quiet about her exact diet for fear of influencing young fans, the mother-of-three reportedly has three main foods that she eats in order to maintain her slender figure – chicken, carrots and hummus. An insider told the Sunday Mirror: "Holly is determined to keep her new-look body, so she eats chicken, carrots and hummous. You'll never see her without a pack of mango either, to satisfy her sweet tooth."

The source added that Holly has rediscovered herself after adopting a new healthy lifestyle: "She says she's discovered a 'new me' and won't be giving up anytime soon." Holly has previously spoken to Lorraine Kelly about her widely talked about weight loss. She said that it was down to having more time for herself now that her three children, Harry, eight, Belle, six, and two-year-old Chester are older. "I think you sort of get – the children are a little bit older, so I've got a little bit more time for myself," she explained. "And I'm always one of those people that if you feel happy and healthy that's all that matters."

Over the last year, Holly has also evolved into one of daytime television’s most influential style icons. The Celebrity Juice panellist has been impressing fans with her daily outfit posts, which are uploaded on Instagram on the days she presents This Morning. Holly previously told HELLO! Online that it was all thanks to her stylist, Angie Smith, who she "completely trusts” and who has given her the confidence to try new things, such as high-waisted trousers.

"It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literately changed my life and my wardrobe. I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like wow, and I love it and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction," Holly revealed.