Holly Willoughby managed to maintain a brave face as she was publicly criticised for "losing too much weight" during a live TV segment on Tuesday. Fans were angered after watching a live link from This Morning to the Loose Women studio, during which Katie Price decided to make a dig about Holly's slender figure. As host Ruth Langsford revealed that Katie would be trying Christmas cake with cheese later on the show, the mother-of-five suddenly remarked: "I don't even like Christmas cake. Holly, I think you need to eat this because you're losing far too much weight." As Ruth and the rest of the panel can be heard laughing awkwardly, the camera then cut back to Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield, with the blonde star simply replying: "Thank you very much."

Holly Willoughby's weight loss has the subject of much discussion in recent months

Fans quickly took to Twitter to defend the 36-year-old. "Loose Women are always banging on about body confidence/ body image, so why is Katie Price telling Holly she's lost too much weight? #ThisMorning," one viewer commented. Another remarked: "Why does Katie Price think it's okay to comment on Holly's weight like that? That’s so rude and uncalled for #ThisMorning." A third wrote: "As much as I sympathise, my thoughts go to Holly Willoughby as one of your panellists made a derogatory comment about her weight. Makes all the body image campaign a waste of time and a bit hypocritical." And a fourth stated: "Well that was very very RUDE of Katie Price… she hates it when people body shame her but it's ok for her to body shame Holly."

Holly's slender frame has been a hot topic in recent months – but the star has insisted that her weight loss is simply down to having more time for herself. Holly, who shares three children - Harry, eight, Belle, six and three-year-old Chester - with husband Dan Baldwin, said recently; "I think you sort of get – the children are a little bit older, so I've got a little bit more time for myself. And I'm always one of those people that if you feel happy and healthy that’s all that matters." It's also thought that Holly practices Pilates at home with a personal trainer, but she refuses to divulge too much information regarding her fitness regime and eating habits for fear of influencing her young fans.

