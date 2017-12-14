Robbie Williams reveals brain condition left him in intensive care for 7 days The Angels singer was forced to cancel his tour in September

Robbie Williams has revealed that he spent a week in intensive care after doctors discovered bleeding on his brain. The Angels singer was hospitalised and forced to cancel his Russian tour dates in September, and says he became seriously ill while backstage at a stadium in Zurich on 2 September.

"My left arm went numb and I couldn't stop dribbling out of the side of my mouth," he told The Sun. "I had a headache and I was also having trouble breathing. I couldn't get a full breath." Robbie said that while a doctor was called, he was told he could continue with his Heavy Entertainment Show tour. However he was still feeling ill, and flew to London for emergency tests.

Robbie Williams was put in intensive care for a week in September

Robbie explained: "I had blood tests done, and I had various scans including ones of my heart and my brain, and there were some abnormalities found, including something on my brain that looked like blood. That was obviously very scary, so the decision was taken out of my hands and I was sent straight to the intensive care unit."

His wife Ayda Field stayed in America with their children Teddy, five, and Charlie, three, where Robbie returned when he was given the all-clear to travel. The former Take That singer has since spent the past few weeks recuperating at home and taken up some healthy habits, including yoga and pilates. Robbie reassured fans in October that he was taking good care of himself, saying in a Twitter video: "Now I am vegan, I do pilates every day. I do yoga every day and have a really big burger on a Sunday. I have a cheat meal. But I’m looking after myself. I know I’m going to be better than ever."

