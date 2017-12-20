Davina McCall shares incredible six-pack bikini photo The presenter is looking toned on holiday in Australia

Davina McCall is known for her love of fitness and her latest photo on her Instagram page has really got her fans talking. The TV presenter, who split from her husband of 17 years Matthew Robertson in November, is currently enjoying a break with her children in Australia. The star, age 50, posted a smiley snap of herself wearing a bikini and trainers on holiday with her impressive six-pack on display. Davina wrote: "Cozzie and trainer and a smidgen of underboob (I’m all give) .... I was a brownie, it was there that I learned “be prepared."

Davina looking toned on holiday in Australia Photo credit: Instagram/ Davina McCall

Davina's followers were amazed by her six-pack snap with many asking how they can achieve her toned figure. One wrote: "Amazing, awesome, fantastic, you look unbelievable." A second fan said: "Body goals!!! @davinamccall I’ve lost 10 stone and trying really hard to tone up. Honestly how hard do you work to look this good?? Help." Another told the star: "Super-lean and amazing!! Yasssss! X."

The previous day Davina shared a photo of her healthy lunch. She wrote: "Mmmmmmmm lunch ...salmon and vermicelle salad yummmmmm." Her fans had a touch of food envy, with one writing: "Making me hungry!!" and another saying, "Looks yummy!." The mum-of-three has posted several pictures from her Aussie trip; two days ago she shared a beautiful beach scene and said: "Running this morning feels spiritual . When the stars align... and it all comes together."

Davina separated from husband Matthew, who is known for presenting TV's Pet Rescue, in November. Davina's rep confirmed news of her marriage split to HELLO!. Her statement read: “I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time.”Davina and Matthew share daughters Holly and Tilly and a son, Chester.