Catherine Tyldesley reveals dramatic effects on body when she steps off clean eating diet The Coronation Street star famously slimmed down from a size 22 as an 18-year-old

Catherine Tyldesley often talks about her incredible weight-loss as a teenager, which saw her drop from a size 22 to a slim size 8. The Coronation Street actress has maintained her slender body ever since, and recently admitted that Christmas was the one time of the year where she relaxes her strict diet. Following her festive indulgence, Catherine was quick to show her fans what happens when she steps away from her clean eating. Taking to Instagram stories on Boxing Day, the star shared a photo of her bloated stomach, captioning it: "Roll on detox. The reason I eat clean the rest of the year."

Catherine Tyldesley allows herself treats at Christmas

The actress – who is married to personal trainer Tom Pitfield – then posted the photo on her family's Instagram page, The Pitfields. She explained in the image caption that she had a sensitive stomach and normally eats clean. "So when she does eat naughty treats…this happens," she added, before going on to tell users that her family were on board to give top tips on how to 'beat the bloat'. The soap star later shared another picture of her bloated stomach, which was placed next to one of her usual self, where she advised her fans how to beat bloating during the festive season. Advice included staying clear of fizzy drinks, limiting your salt intake and drinking plenty of water.

The Coronation Street star posted a before-and-after photo of her stomach to help educate her followers

Catherine often talks about the importance of healthy eating, and earlier in the year opened up to HELLO! Online about her relationship with food and her weight loss journey, admitting: "At the end of the day, I'm just a normal person and I struggled with food and my weight." The star, who appeared on ITV's documentary Fat: The Healthy Option? also expressed her desire to teach others about the misconceptions of fat, and told us that she was keep to educate the next generation in the hope of helping to prevent eating disorders.

"There were young girls that were so uneducated about fats, and so confused that they were simply removing it from their diet. We hear stories about relatively young people who are developing osteoporosis, eating disorders… and it’s purely because of lack of education, and that really where my passion lies is educating people" she said.