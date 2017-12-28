Judy Finnigan's five stone weight loss is down to just one thing! Former This Morning presenter's diet secret is out

Judy Finnigan's incredible weight loss is all down to one particular dish - sushi! According to the TV presenter's fitness fanatic daughter Chloe Madeley, the former This Morning host recently discovered raw fish whilst on her travels in Australia with husband Richard Madeley. Judy, 69, is thought to have lost an incredible five stone since switching up her diet - swapping carb heavy dishes for fresh fish and tasty wholesome salads. Chloe, 31, is a qualified personal trainer with a huge following on her Instagram account, where she documents work-outs, lean meals and progress selfies. Speaking to Bella Magazine, she explains that Judy's incredible transformation is not actually down to her personally.

Judy looks incredible

"Everybody thought that was me and I did consider taking credit for it!" she teased, before further explaining how her parents "got really into" the Japanese delicacy.

Daughter Chloe loves fitness

After the couple (who have been married for 31 years) returned to the UK after their trip down under, Chloe revealed they began enjoying the Asian cuisine most evenings. Chloe, who is girlfriend of rugby star James Haskell, 32, and has just released her very own fitness book, 'The 4 Week Body Blitz', states that the impressive weight loss happened naturally. She recalled that it was the "weirdest thing" and she feels that people's appetites actually change and progress with age. Chloe started to notice her mother's outfits and how they didn't fit her as well: "Her clothes got really baggy and I was like "Wow! Ok, you didn't even try!"