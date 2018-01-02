Victoria Beckham shares intimate snap from husband David's spa treatment The fashion designer poked fun at her husband on Instagram Stories

Victoria and David Beckham have been making the most of their relaxing break in the Turks and Caicos Islands by paying a visit to the spa at their luxury resort. However, their couple's massage took an amusing turn when Victoria observed the masseuse walking on David's back during his treatment.

"What is this man doing on my husband?!?" she captioned a photo of the masseuse standing on the back of David's legs, while holding each of the footballer's feet. The 43-year-old then shared a snap of another complex move – with the masseuse holding a plank on David's back while using the footballer's legs for support. "And now it's a 'plank' on @davidbeckham," Victoria wrote, adding a crying laughing emoji.

The couple and their four children are currently enjoying a family break at the luxury Amanyara resort in Turks and Caicos. The Beckhams celebrated New Year at the resort, and have been sharing several photos from their stay, where they watched an extravagant firework display and a live performance from UB40 on New Year's Eve.

Victoria shared a photo on her Instagram account showing budding model Romeo, David and Harper pulling faces as they had their picture taken. The former Spice Girl also posted a photo showing all six members of the family dressed up ready for the evening's events. "Happy New Year!! X We love u all!! X kisses from us all!! X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harper x," she captioned the post.

The award-winning resort certainly has plenty to keep the family entertained, including tennis courts, a pilates studio, sports fields and spa. On-site activities, meanwhile, include eco-hikes, snorkel trips, and family movies nights. Room prices start at $2,250 per night – the equivalent of £1,667.