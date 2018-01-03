Trinny Woodall's New Year fitness regime revealed: 'Turmeric and no white food' The TV star is on a fitness kick after Christmas

Trinny Woodall is known for her style and beauty advice on her Facebook page, having shot to fame on hit TV show What Not to Wear with Susannah Constantine. Now the star has opened up about her New Year's resolutions to her social media followers in a new video. The 53-year-old TV presenter told fans that after a Christmas of overindulging on chocolate, she is determined to get her body fit and healthy in 2018 and suggests some novel techniques.

Trinny Woodall in her New Year video message to fans on Facebook

Speaking from the heart, she said: "My figure for my age is good but my figure's fitness compared to five years ago is a fifth of what it was. My main focus for the New Year is to get really fit and I'm going to get fit in many different ways." The star revealed she aspires to have a figure like Davina McCall's and plans to do her workout video every two days. She's also set to share a trainer with her work colleagues and stock their kitchen "with healthy things".

Interestingly, Trinny recommends taking turmeric to reduce inflammation and water retention in the body. She explained: "I had lunch with my sister yesterday and she's three years older. Her legs looks stupendous and she said, Trinny, 'Turmeric Gold is great. It reduces inflammation in the body.'" The mum-of-one is planning to remove sugar and white carbs such as bread and pasta from her diet after needing a colonic irrigation. Trinny will also take daily walks and suggests using water bottles as weights while you walk to tone up arm muscles.

The TV host has recently launched her own make-up range entitled Trinny London. The brand enables you to build your personal colour profile, also known as 'The Stack', and allows you to carry the eye, lip, and face collection easily without a make-up bag. She often gives beauty tutorials of her products on her Facebook page for her followers to copy.