Britney Spears wows with toned figure in new beach snap with sons The singer looked fantastic in a new bikini photo

Britney Spears looks absolutely stunning in a new bikini photo on her Instagram page. The popstar shared the snap with her 18.3million Instagram followers, appearing on a beach with her two sons Sean, 12 and Jayden James, eleven. The singer has just finished a four-year residency in Las Vegas and was enjoying a relaxing break with her boys after her busy work schedule. Britney looks happy and healthy in the snap, showing off her toned figure in the yellow two-piece.

Britney captioned the picture: "Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!!" Her sons, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, smiled as they stood beside their famous mum. Fans were quick to comment on her svelte physique, with one writing: "Wow! Britney is certainly back in top shape! Looking great!" Another told her: "Britney you look so fresh and young. Love you :)." One wrote: "Looks like great family atmosphere."

Just two days earlier, Britney shared a video of herself and her boyfriend of one year Sam Asghari. The clip amassed almost two million views with many of her followers wishing the couple well. One fan said: "Brit you two are adorable! So happy right now for you!!" The couple met after Sam starred in Britney's music video Slumber Party. He works as a model and personal trainer.

2018 shenanigans with @samasghari 🤷‍♀️👒🤷‍♀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2018 at 11:53am PST

Back in June, Britney opened up about how anxiety led to her highly-publicised breakdown in 2007. The singer, who was sectioned due to her fragile mental state, revealed she now puts her emotional wellbeing ahead of her career in order to manage her anxiety. Speaking to Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot, Britney explained: "From an early age I always felt that everyone was testing me. If [something] was not in place, it would have been enough to get me to this point of anxiety. I could get overwhelmed by a lot of very small, disproportionate things."

In July, the star shared a "motivating" fitness video on Instagram, showing off her toned curves and impressive six-pack as she worked out with a personal trainer. In the caption, she wrote: "Had a couple of weeks off… ha!! Well, not really… been keeping my body strong and motivating myself every day!! There's nothing like mummy and workout time, the beautiful outdoors, and flipping into gear."