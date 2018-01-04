Elle Macpherson, 53, defies her age with sensational bikini snap She isn't known as The Body for nothing

Elle Macpherson is giving fans serious body goals. The supermodel defied her 53 years of age by sharing an incredible bikini snap on Instagram. The mother-of-two was seen posing in a khaki bikini, flaunting her washboard abs and tanned and toned legs. She covered up with a barely-there shawl and sun hat, leaving all attention to her flawless figure.

Fans were floored by Elle's figure, and reminded just why she earned the nickname The Body. "The 'body' still got it!!!" wrote one follower, while another replied: "You'll be always 'THE BODY'!!!" A third commented: "If this isn't inspiration I don't know what is!" Another asked: "Are you even human?? And I mean that in the kindest, most sincere way possible."

Elle showed off her bikini body on Instagram

Elle, who split from her husband Jeffrey Soffer last summer, regularly shares her fitness and diet secrets. The Aussie beauty focuses on eating organic food and a "majority plant-based diet", she told PopSugar, but the occasional snack or dessert isn't off the menu. To start her day, Elle eats a healthy, balanced breakfast that could include either "one poached egg on sunflower or dark rye bread (wheat free)," or "oatmeal with agave, half of a grapefruit or some blueberries."

Of her typical midday meal, Elle, who launched her own range of superfood supplements in 2015, said: "I will generally always have greens with whatever I eat at lunch – often a vegetarian salad with a base of pulses, lentils or quinoa, loaded up with leafy greens and other vegetables. I love kale, spinach, sprouts and rocket."

The mother-of-two follows a plant-based diet

Ahead of her birthday last year, the statuesque blonde also admitted to Your Fitness magazine: "At 52, I now know that a healthy mind and body is a balance of nutrition, exercise, intuition, experience and love, I really believe that. I'm less concerned about the number on the scales or what dress size I wear now compared to when I was younger." She continued: "Today I believe beauty comes from the inside and I've definitely become more mindful in that sense – meditation has become a huge part of my day-to-day life."