Demi Lovato shares empowering message about her eating disorder: 'I'm letting go of my perfectionism'

Demi Lovato has told her followers that she will continue to work hard on her recovery with her eating disorder this year. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the singer shared a bikini-clad picture of herself, detailing her everyday struggle with "self-criticism". In the caption, she wrote: "So, I'm insecure about my legs in this picture but I'm posting it because I look so happy and this year I've decided I'm letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self-criticism."

She added: "Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes. Today I'm feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life. #EDrecovery."

Last year, Demi released her new documentary, Simply Complicated, based on her recovery and her ongoing struggle. Speaking about the project, the American star told Teen Vogue: "It was really hard to talk about on camera. But I knew that if I was honest, it would help somebody understand. Sometimes I'm not perfect with my recovery and my eating issues, but I keep fighting. And I want people to see that." In the documentary, Demi also revealed that she had an eating disorder relapse in 2016 following her break-up from actor Wilder Valderrama. "There are issues that I haven’t conquered yet that I know I won’t conquer if I’m relying on somebody else to take care of the loneliness. I just wasn’t ready and there was so much in my life that I hadn’t explored yet," she shared.