Gary Barlow, 46, reveals secret to his super toned physique

Here's how to look as good as Gary Barlow. The Take That singer has revealed the secret to his ultra-toned physique, inspiring fans to get involved and join him in his virtual 'Barlow Bootcamp'. Gary has been sharing photos and videos of his meals on Instagram, encouraging people to follow suit. This week, he's slow cooked a healthy dahl and been rustling up a sweet potato and borlotti bean soup.

But the secret lies in his drink – golden milk. Also known as turmeric latte, the beverage is a mix of nut milk and juiced turmeric root. It also contains ginger, honey, coconut oil, cinnamon and peppercorns – ingredients that help with inflammation, bloating and weight loss. Gary, 46, shared a video of the preparation process, while also revealing that he has been drinking a lot of water, herbal tea and kombucha (fermented green tea).

In another Instagram post, he wrote: "A daily diary of food, drink and exercise is a great way of seeing where you're going wrong. I even log my water intake to make sure I'm getting enough. Being hydrated is a fabulous feeling. Most of us never know it. It also keeps the hunger pains away. I'll post a pic of my diary each day. Try it. Check my stories for my every day rituals. I won't be doing that every day so take note."

The health-conscious star has been starting his days with yoga and meditation, from the help of instructor Shona Vertue. He said of himself and his wife Dawn: "Dawn and I love her vids and advice. Check her out. She's incredible. This is a great intro for Yoga. Don't be scared, especially guys. Can't tell you how much yoga helps me on a daily basis."

The singer's fans have thrown themselves into the bootcamp challenge and joined Gary on his health kick. He's been responding to followers who have tweeted photos of their progress, saluting and praising them. Gary also revealed that he is doing Dry January, apart from his birthday which falls on the 20th. He also told one fan to drink "lemon and hot water" first thing in the morning.