Remember Jennifer Lopez's ex Casper Smart? See his incredible body transformation The 30-year-old has been working hard to change his body – and he looks fantastic!

Jennifer Lopez's former flame Casper Smart has been on a mission over the past year to transform his body. The 30-year-old has been keeping fans updated on Instagram with his progress, and the results speak for themselves. After posting a photo of himself looking slightly-less toned in January 2017, captioned: "Coming into 2017 motivated", the actor updated his fans with a picture taken a year on. In the image, the dancer was shown taking a bathroom mirror selfie, sporting an impressive six pack and toned arms. Casper motivated people to "start off the year right" in the caption, writing: "Starting the year off right..Make good habits for yourself. Make them a part of your daily routine and lifestyle. There's 24 hours in a day. 6-8 you sleep. Give your body 1 of these 16-18 hours."

Casper Smart has transformed his body over the past year

Casper often shares before-and-after photographs of his abs to motivate others to be the "best version" of themselves, telling them that when it comes to working out "you only fail once you stop trying." In October, Casper spoke about how he had been working hard to change his body in order to stay healthy and strong. He shared a photo of himself standing in front of the mirror, which he captioned: "Have been really working hard to change my body into something else and be really strong and physically healthy. Stay on this motivating journey with me. I have some pretty cool things in store!!"

Jennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend wanted to be healthy and strong

In 2016, Casper and Jennifer called it quits on their relationship, following an on-off romance since 2011. A source told People at the time: "It wasn’t anything dramatic, and they were on good terms – it just came to a natural end. They will remain friends and they see each other, but they are not together. It was very amiable."