She’s the daughter of one of the best-known duos on British television – Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan – but Chloe Madeley has carved out a very successful career of her own as a fitness guru. The 30-year-old, who has managed to sculpt an impressive physique through years of disciplined training and healthy eating, often shares her fitness and nutrition tips and tricks with her 159,000 Instagram followers. Now, Chloe is releasing a book, The 4-Week Body Blitz, which is an exercise and nutrition plan designed to transform your body shape in just 28 days.

Chloe, a qualified personal trainer, is fully dedicated to her training regime, religiously hitting the gym six times a week for gruelling workout sessions. But luckily for us mere mortals, her plan is perfect for beginners. “You can do it at home - you don’t need any equipment, just a bit of space around you,” Chloe tells HELLO!. “There is also a fully comprehensive recipe guide so you just can’t get it wrong.”



Chloe explained that her lengthy fitness and nutrition experience has helped her create the most effective plan for guaranteeing results. “It’s taken five years to understand the exact science of shedding fat – you have to do the right kind of training, maintain the right kind of diet and you have to be consistent. The book shows you how to nail all three.”



Chloe rarely strays from her six-day-a-week training routine – "I love training, I just don't need to take days off" – but she varies her diet according to her schedule. "If I have a big shoot and I'm gunning to get into shape I'll really be careful and consistent with my food but when I have a period off, I'll be more relaxed and balanced in my life," she says.

A typical day's diet for Chloe consists of a big vegetable omelette for breakfast, a chicken and avocado salad for lunch and a chilli with cauliflower rice for dinner, with snacks of nuts, nut butter and dark chocolate in between. However, due to her intense exercise regime, Chloe needs carbohydrate to refuel her muscles so she has one or two days a week where she replaces all her fats with carbohydrate.

She coordinates her day off training with her boyfriend, rugby ace James Maskell. Though they rarely hit the gym together – "It usually ends in a blow out row… He's a professional athlete and I'm a qualified personal trainer so there's a certain amount of ego and control! We're both trying to tell each other what to do and we're super competitive by nature."

The 4 Week Body Blitz, £14.99, is available to buy on 28th December on Amazon.co.uk.