Actress Lisa Riley shocks viewers with her 12 stone weight loss The actress has written a new diet book following her massive weight loss

Lisa Riley has lost an impressive 12 stone after a diet overhaul that has seen her cut out food groups, such as alcohol and pasta. The 41-year-old actress, who is best known for playing the role of Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale, shocked viewers with her transformation when she appeared on Monday’s This Morning.

Lisa looks incredible after losing a massive 12 stone

Sharing the secret of her weight loss with viewers, Lisa – who has gone from a size 28 to a size 12 - admitted she had not had pasta for 19 months. “My vice is crisps - that’s the one thing I find it hard to say no to,” she added.

“Alcohol was my comfort blanket. The Malbec I love would be accompanied by feel good food the next day - bread that was swimming in butter.”

Lisa posted a photo of her new diet book on Instagram

A regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women, Lisa has written a book called Honesty Diet, which she spoke about during the interview. She explained it came about after she was inundated with messages from fans asking to know how she had lost so much weight.

Ever since the actress got her big break into showbiz back in 1995, she’s been proudly waving the flag for plus-sized girls, but she has been supported on her weight loss journey by her army of fans.

Lisa was a lot heavier when she was pictured back in 2014

Back in June, Lisa shared a before-and-after image of herself on Instagram which showed her incredible transformation. And in her latest Instagram post, where she was pictured looking glammed up, many of her 65.9k followers were quick to compliment her and sing the praises of her new book. “I’m loving your book, it’s amazing, thank you so much for sharing your story,” wrote one fan with another adding: “Amazing, beautiful inside and out. Loving your book it’s eye opening and so true. Thank you.”