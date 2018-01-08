Brooke Vincent's Corrie co-stars are full of praise following her incredible body transformation The soap star has lost one stone in 12 weeks – and she has never felt healthier!

Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent looks fantastic! The 25-year-old Dancing on Ice contestant took to Instagram on Monday to share a before-and-after photo of herself having lost a stone in just twelve weeks, which she put down to cutting out junk food, working out more and giving up smoking. In both images, Brooke is wearing a crop top and leggings to show just what a difference her lifestyle change has made to her body.

Brooke Vincent shared a before-and-after weight loss photo on Instagram

In the after photo, Brooke's abs look noticeably more toned – and her confidence has sky-rocketed as a result! The soap star revealed in a lengthy post that she had previously cried over how she looked in the 'before photo' and admitted that she was in denial about how her body looked, especially as she could just filter her looks on social media: "It's in the comfort of having filters, effects, airbrushing tools that somehow we feel most at home about showing everybody what we look like, when in reality it's much different." The actress went on to explain that she wanted to do something about her body rather than having to "change the picture", and revealed that after 12 weeks, she is now a stone lighter.

The Dancing on Ice contestant says she now feels healthier

After uploading the post – which received over 32,000 likes in under six hours – Brooke's friends and Coronation Street co-stars were quick to praise her on her efforts. Helen Flanagan, who plays her on-screen sister Rosie Webster on the ITV soap, wrote: "Babe", accompanied by a series of love heart emojis. Sinead Tinker actress Katie McGlynn – who has also transformed her body in the past few years – added. "Well done B!" Former Corrie actor Ryan Thomas shared the photo on his Instagram stories, captioning the photo: "Proud of you sis."

Brooke's new health kick has come at the perfect time, as the star is currently one of the twelve celebrity contestants taking part in the brand-new series of Dancing on Ice. Brooke is competing against Coronation Street co-star Anthony Cotton, along with other big names including Cheryl Baker, Donna Air and Candice Brown.