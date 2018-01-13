Keith Lemon reveals Holly Willoughby's weight-loss secret The This Morning star always looks in great shape

Holly Willoughby has spoken of her love of Pilates for staying in shape, and now her good friend Keith Lemon has hinted at another sport the star enjoys. Speaking to The Sun Online, the Celebrity Juice host revealed the secret workout Holly does to keep her figure in tip top condition. Keith said of the This Morning star: "I've heard a rumour that it's some sort of boxing."

Photo credit: Instagram / Holly Willoughby

The comedian also divulged that he asked stunning Holly if she was going to film her own fitness DVD, but he said she is 'sick' of answering questions on the topic. Keith added how he commented on mum-of-three Holly's weight loss after a holiday. Then, explains Keith, everyone started talking about her slimmer figure.

Holly is known for her daily Instagram posts showing her 'look of the day' on This Morning, with fans often commenting on her svelte figure. The star, who is mum to Harry, eight, Belle, six and Chester, three, is famously private about her family life and shies away from talking about her exercise regime for fear of influencing young fans.

Holly Willoughby and Keith Lemon back in 2012

Holly has previously spoken to Lorraine Kelly about her widely talked about weight loss. She said that it was down to having more time for herself now that her three children are older. "I think you sort of get – the children are a little bit older, so I've got a little bit more time for myself," she explained. "And I'm always one of those people that if you feel happy and healthy that's all that matters."