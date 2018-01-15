5 ways to boost your mood this Blue Monday What is Blue Monday? All you need to beat the January blues

Today is Blue Monday, so-called because it is said to be the most depressing day of the year. And with the miserable weather and long wait for pay day after Christmas, it's easy to see why people are feeling a little blue. But there are several easy things you can do to boost your mood - and many of them are completely free!

1. Get a free lunch

Rola Wala's Black Monday

Spicy food lovers can have something to smile about as Rola Wala is offering up a generous free lunch at the London Spitalfields and Westgate Oxford sites between 11.00am -2.30pm on 15 January. The Indian street food chain will be offering their delicious new Rebel Black Bean Noodle 'Spice' Bowl, which is made up of 50g of plant based protein and is less than 500kcal so perfect for anyone following Veganuary or strict gym regimes!

To redeem your free Black Monday lunch visit www.rolawala.com/rebel/ to sign up and receive a unique email code.

STORY: Holly Willoughby brings kittens into work on Blue Monday

2. Tuck into naturally mood-boosting foods

If you can't make it down to Rola Wala for your complimentary lunch, make an effort to eat some foods that are known for their mood-boosting properties. Examples could be dark chocolate (as if we ever needed any more excuse to get our chocolate fix), oily fish, spinach, blueberries and coconut. Read our natural mood-boosting food feature to find out more about how they work.

3. Try a mood-boosting workout (for free!)

DW Fitness First

In a bid to get those endorphins flowing, DW Fitness First will be turning Blue Monday red as they open all of their 121 gyms across the UK for absolutely free. Non-members can walk into any site at any time on the day and make use of all the equipment, classes, saunas, swimming pools and expert advice from professionally-trained staff. New classes to try include SPARR - a unique boxing class which recognises that the best boxers combine traditional training with fitness exercise and plays on all of the body's strengths and disciplines. dwfitnessfirst.com

4. Catch up with your loved ones

One of the easiest ways to boost your mood is to catch up with family and friends. Whether you invite them round for dinner or simply just chat on the phone or FaceTime, speaking to your loved ones is a sure fire way to feel happier this Blue Monday.

5. Try a beauty pick-me-up

If your skin and hair is feeling a little parched from the cold and dreary winter weather, spend some extra time pampering yourself this evening, enjoying a soak in the bath or relaxing with a face mask. These 10 beauty boosters could help to banish those January blues away.