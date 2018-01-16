Fitness influencer Emily Skye unveils 'squishy' post-baby body in empowering Instagram post The personal trainer said she is in no rush to lose her baby weight

A fitness influencer has won praise from followers after sharing a real, unedited photo of her post-baby body. Emily Skye welcomed her baby daughter Mia at the end of December and has since said that while she is looking forward to getting her strength back, she is in no rush to shed her baby weight.

Posting a photo of herself standing in a pink crop top and her partner Declan's shorts, Emily proudly unveiled her post-baby stomach in a post shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers. "I'm 23 days post-partum & I'm wearing @recdedmond's training shorts because none of mine fit. Haha! I'm down roughly 14kg since I gave birth (I'd gained about 21kg while preg). It just shows how much fluid I had! It's great not to be swollen anymore too!" Emily wrote. "My tummy isn't completely down yet and it's really squishy but it's getting there. My abs seem to be almost completely back together which I'm so happy about!"

Emily Skye showcased her post-baby body on Instagram

Many followers thanked Emily for sharing her honest, unfiltered post, with one commenting: "Thanks so much for these real pictures!! I'm 10 weeks post-partum with baby number 3! You look great and your baby is beautiful!" Another person wrote: "Thank you for being such an awesome woman and showing the world what a woman should look like after birth."

Emily maintained an active lifestyle throughout her pregnancy, and previously shared her top tips for pregnancy exercises with HELLO! as she launched the new Lucozade FitWater. "The biggest tip I will give is getting the all clear from your doctor first. There are a lot of people out there who seem to be experts, but the most important people to listen to is your doctor and yourself. When you're pregnant it's not about losing fat, staying lean, building muscle or how you look - it is about the health of you and your baby," Emily said.

Emily welcomed her baby daughter in December

The personal trainer added: "Everyone's journey is unique and it is important to focus on your own pregnancy, rather than comparing yourself to other people. Being really in tune with your body and knowing when you are pushing yourself too far. I am putting on fat and cellulite, but I am truly embracing it, as my baby is the most important thing."