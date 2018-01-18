Loading the player...

How cutting out meat and potatoes helped Judy Finnigan lose 5 stone Chloe Madeley revealed her mum's weight loss diet secrets

Judy Finnigan's dramatic weight loss has been credited to reducing two things in her diet – meat and potatoes. The former This Morning presenter is thought to have lost as much as five stone since changing her diet, favouring sushi and salads to stodgy, carb-heavy meals.

Speaking about her mum's weight loss during an appearance on Loose Women on Thursday, personal trainer Chloe Madeley said she couldn't take credit for Judy's transformation. "Dad's always been quite naturally physically active, he'll go for walks, he'll bike ride, he hikes a lot in Cornwall. And mum just isn’t interested," Chloe explained.

Judy Finnigan has lost five stone by cutting down on meat and potatoes

"She's just not interested. But I have to say, her diet now is amazing. Naturally, her palate has changed, she's gotten really into sushi, raw fish, big multigrain salads and she's dropped loads of weight just naturally from changing the old meat and potatoes to something healthier."

It is not the first time Chloe has spoken about her mum's transformation in recent months; talking to Bella magazine in December, the 31-year-old revealed that her parents have discovered a love for sushi following a trip to Australia.

Chloe Madeley opened up about her mum's diet on Loose Women

"Everybody thought that was me and I did consider taking credit for it!" she teased, before further explaining how her parents "got really into" the Japanese delicacy. After the couple returned to the UK after their trip down under, Chloe said they began enjoying the Asian cuisine most evenings.

The personal trainer, who has just released her own fitness book, The 4 Week Body Blitz, said the impressive weight loss happened naturally. She recalled that it was the "weirdest thing" and she feels that people's appetites actually change and progress with age. Chloe started to notice her mother's outfits and how they didn't fit her as well: "Her clothes got really baggy and I was like "Wow! Ok, you didn't even try!"