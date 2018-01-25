Suranne Jones touches on late mum's dementia battle in heartfelt post to fans The talented actress tragically lost her mum in December 2016

Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones won big at the National Television Awards on Tuesday night, seeing her pick up two of the top awards for the BBC One show – both for Best Drama Performance and Best Drama. Following her success, the talented actress took to her Instagram account to pay an emotional tribute to all her fans who have supported her throughout her career, touching upon her late mum's battle with dementia, girls who were named after her, and the support for her ongoing 50/50 campaign.

Sharing a photo of herself on her Instagram account, showing her holding up one of her two awards in front of a wall of sequins, Suranne wrote: "This is my last NTA post.. promise but I just wanted to say how moved I am by your comments and messages : the two lovely girls who were named after me: those actresses writing to say they are inspired by my work: Writers who are determined to get their work out there: please keep going."

Suranne Jones mentioned her late mum's illness in a heartfelt Instagram post

Suranne continued to thank more people, adding: "The families that are affected by dementia ( like my beautiful mum) the support for the 50/50 campaign and it’s true meaning for our young women in society/ the work you all do with your own charity projects: the love for Gemma Foster and all her flaws .. I can’t write back to you all, but I do see most of them: or try too ... big thanks have a great Thursday.. I’m off to work."

Suranne tragically lost her mum shortly after welcoming her first baby with husband Laurence Akers

The actress tragically lost her mum Jenny in December 2016, just ten months after the birth of her son with husband Laurence Akers. Suranne opened up about losing her mum so soon after becoming a mother herself, telling The Mirror: "Becoming a mother and then losing your mother is quite...well, they both change you profoundly and you have to give yourself time to understand what’s happened with that."