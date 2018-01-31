Loading the player...

Emma Willis reveals how becoming a mum changed her body image The Voice UK presenter has three children with husband Matt Willis

Emma Willis has spoken about how becoming a mother has changed her body image. The Voice UK presenter, who has three children with her husband Matt Willis, opened up about confidence and body shaming in the new issue of Cosmopolitan, admitting she no longer lets other people's opinion affect her as much.

"There was a point when I was younger when I would let it affect me. Nobody wants to hear horrible things about themselves. But, for me, the minute I had children, everything changed because I had to stop thinking about me," Emma said. "So am I going to worry about someone saying I've got fat legs or not liking my dress? Yes, it will bother me, but I'm not going to let it ruin my day. That's the way I deal with it."

Emma Willis has revealed how she deals with body shamers

It is an attitude Emma also adopted when she was told she was "too fat" to be a teenage model. "When I was 18 I went to Australia for work and I remember an agent telling me I was too fat. I wasn't fat, or heavy – or even skinny, I was just normal with a round face," she said. "People go to extremes, but I was never prepared to make myself ill to achieve that."

Emma has three children with her husband Matt – Isabelle, eight, Ace, six, and Trixie Grace, one. Although she says she is sometimes criticised for her weight or fashion choices, Emma has become known for her stylish outfits and stunning makeup looks for her presenting duties, and often shares details of her favourite products with her fans.

The mum-of-three said she tries not to let negative comments get to her

