Lorraine Kelly reveals she put on weight during 'Dry January': find out why The TV host took part in her show's Lose the Booze campaign

Lorraine Kelly has revealed she put on weight while taking part in 'Dry January'. While most people manage to lose a few pounds by cutting out alcohol in the first month of the year, the TV host confessed that the health kick had had the opposite effect. Speaking on Good Morning Britain about the challenge, Lorraine, 58, said: "Can I tell you something, I feel as if I've had a hangover for a month, and I've put weight on. I've been eating chocolate instead of drinking gin!" she confessed. "I needed something."

Lorraine completed Dry January as part of her Lose The Booze campaign – with fellow celebs Sherrie Hewson and Kate Garraway among those also taking part. Speaking later on Lorraine's show, former Coronation Street star Sherrie said she too had "become addicted to chocolate" over the course of the challenge. "I don't eat chocolate or sweets or anything," she said. "But I became addicted to chocolate. I needed the sugar."

Lorraine Kelly took part in 'Dry January', along with Kate Garraway and Sherrie Hewson

Both Sherrie and Kate also underwent liver tests at the beginning and end of January to see the impact cutting out alcohol had on their bodies. Sherrie's level had dropped from an 'elevated' level to 'normal', while her cholesterol and liver damage had improved. Kate's liver fat, meanwhile, had dropped by 30 per cent and she had lost weight as a result of ditching booze.

Addressing Kate, Lorraine remarked: "I put weight on because I ate too much chocolate, just compensating. But you definitely have [lost weight]." The TV star replied: "I do think that, actually. Because it was such a sacrifice. Rather than just eating an entire packet of chocolate digestives, I just gave them to you instead! Maybe it has done that."

Later, Lorraine concluded: "I do feel better. I have been joking that I've had a hangover for a month, but that’s only because I've had this horrible bug, which is a nuisance. I know that I am not going to drink as much. And not do that wine o'clock thing."