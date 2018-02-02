Sadie Frost reveals surprising diagnosis during trip to the Himalayas The actress has updated her fans on Instagram

Sadie Frost has revealed she has been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). In a lengthy post, shared on her Instagram page, the ex-wife of Jude Law opened up about her diagnosis which she learnt of during her trip to the Himalayas. "Every time I visit India I discover something new… I love the culture, philosophies and the faith," she began. "It reminds me what is important for me.. And being healthy is at the top of my list.."

The 52-year-old explained how she trying the Ayurvedic diet to help with the symptoms. "I have recently been diagnosed with early RA which can be quite painful. It's silly because I blame myself but it's mainly a genetic disorder and just happens when things degenerate then inflame." She added: "I would love to thank @anandainthehimalayas it's been so blissful - thankful for their wisdom, care, Dr's & tips to ease the inflammation."

Listing the methods to help alleviate the pain, Sadie shared: "Up your omega 3, calcium, Vitamin C and D. Drink warm water Turmeric, black-pepper, cider vinegar, rub sesame oil into the painful areas. Don't stress. Moderate exercise." Actress-turned-fashion designer Sadie is currently in a relationship with Darren Strowger. She has one son, Finlay, 27, with ex-husband Gary Kemp, and three children with Jude; sons Rafferty, 21, and Rudy, 15, and a daughter, Iris, 17. Over the past few weeks, the star has been keeping her fans updated throughout her stay at the yoga retreat in Goa, India.