Myleene Klass poses naked ahead of her 40th birthday to launch fitness DVD The 39-year-old singer is the proud mother to two daughters

Myleene Klass has completely stripped off just two months shy of her 40th birthday. The mother-of-two was happy to bare all as she promoted her first ever fitness DVD, MyBody By Myleene Klass, saying that she hopes to encourage and empower women. "I couldn't be more proud of the body I have," said Myleene. "It's given me two beautiful babies, it's carried me through good times and tough times, and it's allowed me to be a strong and successful woman."

The Hear'Say singer looked typically flawless in the promotional shots, showing off her washboard abs and toned limbs. The photos saw Myleene pose completely naked, with only a pair of boxing gloves to protect her modesty.

Of her new fitness venture, the former I'm a Celebrity star explained: "I filmed 'MyBody' so that women would feel empowered, confident and capable of anything they set their mind to. I have been asked to do a fitness DVD for years but have never felt it was the right time until now. After having two children, I wanted to help other mums and busy women find a way to stay fit that works for them."

She added: "I wanted to create a programme that doesn't just show women what moves to do, but to be a long-term guide – it is hard work but it is maintainable, not a lifestyle overhaul but small manageable changes to help women stay fit and see real results. This isn't just about weight loss, I wanted to make women feel strong and confident in their every day lives."

The DVD, which is available now, is a 12-week programme and also comes with a fitness guide and a sandbell for £49.95. Workouts focus on fat-burning cardio boxing sessions, slow tempo ab work with Pilates and yoga moves, and functional loaded movement exercises.