﻿
ferne-mccann

Ferne McCann shows off incredible 30-day weight loss: photos

The reality star shared before-and-after photos

Gemma Strong

Ferne McCann has wasted no time in regaining her pre-baby figure following the birth of daughter Sunday in November. The 27-year-old recently completed a 30-day weight loss challenge, and documented her journey in contrasting before-and-after photos. Posing for two mirror selfies, Ferne stripped down to just a pink sports bra and underwear to highlight her new toned shape. The photos were shared by her former TOWIE co-star Dan Osborne on Instagram. He wrote: "#motivationmonday Well done to team mate and good friend @fernemccann @fernutrition for her 30 Day Challenge progress. You are looking a million and should be so proud of yourself."

ferne-mccann-weight-loss-instagram

Ferne McCann shared before-and-after photos of her 30-day weight loss challenge

Ferne became a first-time mum at the start of November, and quickly bounced back into shape. Speaking on Lorraine a month later, she admitted she was not focused on fitness – and credited her weight loss to healthy dinners cooked by her mum. "Breastfeeding definitely helps," she added. "I feel like this skirt is covering up a few sins! But I'm not going to the gym..."

STORY: New mum Ferne McCann defends herself after posting controversial picture

ferne-mccann-baby-daughter-sunday

The reality star welcomed daughter Sunday at the start on November

The reality star has been raising her daughter as a single parent after splitting from baby Sunday's father, Arthur Collins, who was jailed for 20 years in December for carrying out an acid attack in a nightclub. Asked how she was coping, she told host Lorraine: "I surrounded myself with all my friends and family. I don't want to talk about it [Arthur's crimes]. I don't want to dwell on it. I want to look to the future." Ferne also admitted on her documentary, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, that she has been struggling on her own. She said: "There is not a day goes by that I haven't cried. It's for so many reasons, it's because I'm scared, I feel lonely, I feel sad."

Loading the player...

 

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment