Ferne McCann shows off incredible 30-day weight loss: photos The reality star shared before-and-after photos

Ferne McCann has wasted no time in regaining her pre-baby figure following the birth of daughter Sunday in November. The 27-year-old recently completed a 30-day weight loss challenge, and documented her journey in contrasting before-and-after photos. Posing for two mirror selfies, Ferne stripped down to just a pink sports bra and underwear to highlight her new toned shape. The photos were shared by her former TOWIE co-star Dan Osborne on Instagram. He wrote: "#motivationmonday Well done to team mate and good friend @fernemccann @fernutrition for her 30 Day Challenge progress. You are looking a million and should be so proud of yourself."

Ferne became a first-time mum at the start of November, and quickly bounced back into shape. Speaking on Lorraine a month later, she admitted she was not focused on fitness – and credited her weight loss to healthy dinners cooked by her mum. "Breastfeeding definitely helps," she added. "I feel like this skirt is covering up a few sins! But I'm not going to the gym..."

The reality star welcomed daughter Sunday at the start on November

The reality star has been raising her daughter as a single parent after splitting from baby Sunday's father, Arthur Collins, who was jailed for 20 years in December for carrying out an acid attack in a nightclub. Asked how she was coping, she told host Lorraine: "I surrounded myself with all my friends and family. I don't want to talk about it [Arthur's crimes]. I don't want to dwell on it. I want to look to the future." Ferne also admitted on her documentary, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, that she has been struggling on her own. She said: "There is not a day goes by that I haven't cried. It's for so many reasons, it's because I'm scared, I feel lonely, I feel sad."