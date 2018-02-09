Loading the player...

Britney Spears shows off her challenging fitness routine in new video The Piece of Me singer is 'gearing up for summer'

Britney Spears is already hard at work training for her European tour! The Piece of Me singer, who is set to perform in the UK in August, shared a video of her fitness routine in an Instagram video on Thursday, telling fans she was "gearing up for summer".

The short clip shows Britney working out in a gym, wearing a red sports bra and polka dot shorts that showcased her toned abs and athletic physique. Britney appears to have been doing a full-body workout, doing a number of squats while holding dumbbells, before moving to the floor to do a series of challenging plank rows with her weights.

Britney Spears showed her exercise routine on Instagram

The mum-of-two impressed fans with her flexibility in the clip, as she could be seen arched backwards into a bridge, before moving into the splits. "Love your workout, not as easy as you make it out to be. Impressed!" a fan commented on the clip. Others admitted they would "love" to be as fit as the singer.

STORY: Britney Spears is praised by fans for sharing makeup-free selfie

Britney recently announced that she will be bringing her Las Vegas residency to Europe for the first time over the summer. As well as performing shows in London, Glasgow and Manchester, the 36-year-old will also headline Brighton Pride, with the website crashing as soon as tickets were released at the end of January.

Gearing up for summer!!! ⭐️🎀⭐️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 8, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

The mum-of-two said she's 'gearing up for summer'

Although she has ramped up her fitness routine ahead of the live shows, Britney often shares clips from her workouts on social media, and recently revealed her hard-earned results in a bikini photo of herself and her two sons on the beach at the beginning of January.

Britney captioned the picture: "Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!!" Her sons, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, smiled as they stood beside their famous mum. Fans were quick to comment on her svelte physique, with one writing: "Wow! Britney is certainly back in top shape! Looking great!" Another told her: "Britney you look so fresh and young. Love you :)." One wrote: "Looks like great family atmosphere."