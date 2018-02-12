Loading the player...

Myleene Klass shares her health and fitness secrets with HELLO! The mum-of-two has launched her first ever fitness DVD

Myleene Klass is looking better than ever as she approaches 40, and now we know her secret! The mum-of-two, who recently posed naked to launch her new fitness DVD, revealed how she maintains her slim and toned physique in a new interview with HELLO!.

The 39-year-old admitted that she has focused even more on her diet and fitness as she approaches her milestone birthday, telling HELLO!: "I've got a landmark birthday coming up – I'm turning 40 – I've put more effort into thinking about what I put into my body, how I use my body."

Myleene Klass shared her fitness secrets with HELLO!

But that is not the only thing thatmotivates her to keep fit. "I want to stay fit for my girls and set an example to them. I want to feel strong," Myleene explained. "I've incorporated boxing into the workout because I love how it makes me feel afterwards." The former Hear'Say singer launched her MyBody by Myleene Klass fitness DVD at the beginning of February, with the 12-week programme focused on fat-burning cardio boxing sessions, slow tempo ab work with Pilates and yoga moves, and functional loaded movement exercises.

STORY: Myleene Klass poses naked to launch new fitness DVD

It differs from the workouts Myleene previously followed when she was younger, and she opened up about how her fitness routine has evolved – especially since becoming a mum. "The way that I approach fitness has definitely changed over the years. When I was in my teens I used to dance all the time. I was in a West End show, so I was dancing seven, no, nine times a week in those shows and it was really easy for me," she said.

The mum-of-two has released her first fitness DVD

"Then I was in a pop band so more dancing, a lot of sitting around in a tour bus but after that, when you have babies and your body starts to really change, the things you found really easy to do – it's all changed. I realised I needed to start taking more care of myself."

Myleene also follows a healthy diet, but doesn't restrict herself or believe in dieting. "What's the point of dieting your entire life just to fit into those jeans and then, when that has worked out, it all goes back on again? I just wanted something to be effective and that you can maintain," she said, adding: "Yoghurt is always in my fridge. I go through fads... at the moment, little pots of yoghurt, big pots of yoghurt, yoghurt on everything. It's my fad at the minute."

MORE: Myleene Klass gushes about romance with Simon Motson