Kate Wright shows off her incredible figure as she admits struggles to stick to healthy diet

Kate Wright has unveiled her toned stomach, admitting she is struggling to stick to her healthy diet during the half-term holidays. The former TOWIE star showed off the hard-earned results of her daily workouts on Tuesday, as she confessed she hasn't been eating as healthily during the school holidays with her boyfriend Rio Ferdinand and his three young children.

Sharing a photo of herself wearing a striking lightning print sports bra, exercise tights and baseball cap, Kate wrote: "Is anyone else finding it hard to eat healthy in the half term. Making sure I get in my daily workouts and hoping for a miracle. Morning run done now time for a workout."

However, fans were quick to praise the 26-year-old on her toned physique, with one writing: "Wow! Talk about a perfect body." Another commented: "You are actual body goals," adding heart-eye emojis.

Kate often shares photos of her challenging workouts with her 760,000 Instagram followers, showing herself doing various cardio and weights exercises. She even joins her boyfriend for exercise sessions, and shared photos of herself and Rio looking completely in sync in co-ordinating gym gear on social media.

Rio has been dating Kate for a year and in September, Kate announced that she was stepping out of the spotlight to focus on her relationship with the footballer and his three children. Taking to Instagram on New Year, Kate posted a tribute to Rio and his children. Kate wrote: "2017... the hardest but most rewarding year yet! Ups & downs but I have gained 4 of the most precious people.... Happy new year everyone, I hope your year is filled with health & happiness, keep your loved ones close." Meanwhile, Rio posted his own sweet message to his girlfriend, saying she had brightened up a tough year for his family.

