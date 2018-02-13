Cheryl Baker told she needs emergency MRI scan The former Dancing on Ice contestant was injured after falling during rehearsals on the show

Cheryl Baker left Dancing on Ice earlier in the month, but the singer has been left with a painful injury after falling during rehearsals – which has resulted in her needing an MRI scan. Talking to Dan Wootton's Bizarre TV column for The Sun, the Bucks Fizz singer, 63, opened up about how the fall had affected her, and knocked her confidence. She said: "It knocked my confidence completely and I was terrified then of falling again because it really hurt me." Cheryl then went on to explain that it was her physio who suggested that she go for an emergency scan. "I've got a problem and I'm still seeing the physio for that. She's told me to have an MRI because there may be something inside damaged," she said. The Making Your Mind Up hit maker went on to say: "I didn’t understand how dangerous ice skating can be."

Cheryl, who was partnered with professional skater Daniel Whiston, added that she didn’t regret participation in the ITV show, revealing that she "saw the excitement and the challenge," despite being nervous about taking part in the beginning. Prior to the programme, the TV star told presenter Lorraine Kelly: "I started [rehearsing] yesterday and it was such huge fun. I wasn't feeling nervous because I didn't know what to expect. But as of yesterday, I am feeling nervous! It was hard because they were giving me all these things to do, all these movements, and I was like, 'I can't do that!'"

Cheryl isn’t the only one to have been injured on Dancing on Ice. At the beginning of the month, Coronation Street star Anthony Cotton fractured his ribs in a training accident during rehearsals with partner Brandee Malto, but the soap star managed to still perform the following week. Max Evans' partner, Ale Izquierdo, also suffered an injury while rehearsing a lift that went wrong. The professional skater was taken to hospital after the fall and was told to rest for 24 hours.

