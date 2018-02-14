Lena Dunham, 31, reveals she's had a full hysterectomy due to endometriosis struggle The Girls star wrote about the experience for Vogue

Lena Dunham has revealed she underwent a total hysterectomy to remove her uterus and cervix, in the hope of putting an end to the crippling pain she experiences due to endometriosis. The 31-year-old, who has spoken candidly about her health struggles in the past, opened up about her decision in an essay written for the March issue of Vogue.

The Girls star said she opted to undergo the operation following "years of complex surgeries measuring in the double digits" and trying alternative treatments such as pelvic floor therapy, massage therapy and acupuncture. Lena had been hospitalised three times in the last year alone.

After undergoing the hysterectomy, Lena said doctors discovered her condition was even worse than previously thought. "In addition to endometrial disease, an odd hump-like protrusion and a septum running down the middle, I have retrograde bleeding, a.k.a. my period running in reverse so that my stomach is full of blood," Lena wrote. "My ovary has settled in on the muscles around the sacral nerves in my back that allow us to walk. Let's please not even talk about my uterine lining. The only beautiful detail is that the organ—which is meant to be shaped like a light bulb—was shaped like a heart."

Despite the procedure, Lena said she is already exploring her options for having children in the future. "I may have felt choiceless before, but I know I have choices now," she wrote. "Soon I'll start exploring whether my ovaries, which remain someplace inside me in that vast cavern of organs and scar tissue, have eggs. Adoption is a thrilling truth I'll pursue with all my might."

Endometriosis affects an estimated 1.5 million women in the UK. The chronic and debilitating condition can affect all women and girls of a childbearing age, and may lead to infertility, fatigue and bowel or bladder problems.

