Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares 'great results' in latest cancer update The Veep actress was diagnosed with breast cancer last year

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been bravely battling breast cancer since being diagnosed with the illness last year, but the Veep actress had some positive news for her fans on Wednesday as she gave them an update on her progress. The 57-year-old star revealed that her operation had gone well, writing: "Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, [expletive] you!' The comedienne also shared a glamorous photo of herself, joking: "Here's my first post-op photo." Julia's fans and celebrity friends were quick to send her messages following her update, with Nancy Sinatra writing: " Thank heaven. You look mahvelous, JLD. Rock on," while chat show host Ellen DeGeneres added: "Absolutely gorgeous." Veep writer Simon Blackwell added: "Superb. All love from us to you x."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017

The actress announced her devastating cancer news on social media in September in a statement posted on her Instagram account, which she simply captioned: "Just when you thought." It read: "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today I'm the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

In January, Julia broke a new awards record from her sitting room, when she won two more Screen Actors Guild recognitions for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, and outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series. The talented actress – who now has a grande total of nine SAG awards - took to Twitter to express her disappointment at being unable to attend, adding that she was "honoured" to win. She wrote: "I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?"

