Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter says that Helen George's trolls are just jealous

The actress appeared on Lorraine on Thursday to talk to Christine Lampard about her co-star's experience with trolls

Hanna Fillingham

Call the Midwife star Jenny Agutter appeared on Thursday's Lorraine to talk about co-star Helen George's recent experience with Twitter trolls. Cruel remarks were made about Helen's weight after a scene was aired of her on the BBC One show over the weekend, with a viewer taking to Twitter to tell her that she should "be put on a diet". Talking to presenter Christine Lampard, Jenny, who plays Sister Julienne in the medical period drama, said that the trolls were just jealous of her co-star – who was pregnant at the time of filming. She said: "Part of it is that she is prominent, she is gorgeous. She’s so glamorous, sometimes there’s envy there. People just wait for a moment with a wrong photo. There’s always going to be a wrong photograph, and the wrong moment." Christine agreed, saying: "I rarely see a right one of myself to be honest."

Jenny Agutter went on Lorraine to defend Helen George following her experience with Twitter trolls

Earlier in the week, Helen – who stars as midwife Trixie Franklin - took to Twitter to respond to the cruel jibe, which read: "Helen George is massive. She should be put on a diet. #callthemidwife." After receiving a backlash from other viewers, he continued: "Mmm, obviously used [pregnancy] as an excuse to gain all them chins." The TV star said: "Sorry if my chins offended you, I chose to feed my baby healthily and not starve myself in a selfish act to look good on TV. Would you say this to a pregnant lady's face? You should look on pregnant ladies' multiple chins with love, they are busy making the future x."

helen-george-tweet

Helen George responded to a cruel comment concerning her weight

Fans jumped to defend Helen after she had her say on social media, with one saying: "Nicely put, although he doesn’t deserve your time beautiful lady." Helen then responded to the comment, saying: "Oh I know lovely, but so many comments like that come my way so boring. It's about a feeling toward pregnant women, that we should all stay skinny xxx." Another told Helen: "I'm sorry I was far too busy enjoying your beautifully heart-breaking portrayal of a woman having difficulties staying sober than watching your very small chin! You're beautiful and no more than one chin was observed!"

