Emily Andre gives advice on eating disorders on Lorraine Peter Andre's wife appeared on the ITV daytime show to fill in for Dr Hilary

Dr Emily Andre has been praised on social media following her second stint on Lorraine. The junior doctor filled in for the ITV daytime show's resident Dr Hilary on Thursday, giving advice on topics including eating disorders, and how one of the biggest impacts is social media. While chatting to Christine Lampard – who is filling in for Lorraine Kelly during the half term break – Emily spoke about how eating disorders are on the rise, and that hospitalisation has nearly doubled over the last six years. She added: "Developing eating disorders have a lot of factors, but I wonder with the rise of social media whether that makes people with an eating disorder feel more anxious. Pictures of food and dieting can all increase anxiety" She then told viewers that they should seek advice from their GP if they are worried about someone.

Dr Emily Andre appeared on Lorraine to talk about headline health issues

Emily – who touched upon the day's current health headlines – also spoke about the rise in teenagers accessing anti-anxiety drugs on social media to help cope with exam pressures, how back pain could be a sign of pancreatic cancer, and the list of ultra-processed foods linked to cancer. Proud husband Peter Andre wished his wife good luck before she went on air, taking to his Instagram account to write a sweet message of support. He wrote besides a beautiful headshot of Emily: "Good luck to my beauty of a wife filling in for Dr Hilary on ITV this morning." Following her appearance, fans took to congratulating Emily, with one writing: "Emily came across very well. She is very beautiful and clever and well spoken." Another said: "She's very articulate and comes across really good." A third said: "She is so beautiful!"

The junior doctor started her new TV role on Lorraine in February

The 28-year-old made her debut as Lorraine's latest health expert at the beginning of February, again covering for Dr Hilary in his absence. During her appearance, she spoke about breast cancer, and urged viewers to get regular checks, revealing that she had experience her own health scare last year after finding a lump in her breast. The mother-of-two said: "I found a lump in my breast a year ago. I didn’t need to feel silly about going in and they dealt with it quickly and it was fine. It's really important to check yourself."

