Amanda Holden unveils incredible bikini body on half-term holiday The Britain's Got Talent judge is on holiday in Dubai

Amanda Holden has shown off her flawless bikini body while on holiday in Dubai. The 47-year-old revealed her incredibly toned abs in an Instagram photo shared with her 636,000 followers on Monday. Wearing an Elizabeth Hurley Beach black bikini, floppy hat and sunglasses, Amanda looked effortlessly chic as she relaxed by the pool with her daughters. "#chilling #minibreak I #love #school #holidays 'Dubai @leroyalmeridien," she captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to comment on her enviable physique, with some women saying she was "body goals". One person added: "what a fab figure you have", while another commented: "Hot bod! You should be proud."

Amanda Holden unveiled her toned body on holiday

Amanda is making the most of the school half-term holidays by enjoying some winter sun at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa with her two daughters. The doting mum shared another photo of her daughters Hollie and Alexa sitting overlooking the pool at the luxurious resort, and posted a snap of Hollie paddling on the beach on Tuesday morning.

The family holiday also coincides with Amanda's break from filming Britain's Got Talent auditions. The mum-of-two has been travelling around the UK for the past few weeks to film the upcoming series of the show, and recently laughed off rumours that she had a "fight" with host Ant McPartlin after they were pictured seemingly having a heated exchange in Manchester.

The mum-of-two is on a break from filming Britain's Got Talent

Amanda took steps to quash the reports by sharing a post on Instagram showing her and Ant with fellow BGT stars David Walliams, Simon Cowell and Declan Donnelly. Alongside the image, which shows the group laughing as they walk together backstage, Amanda wrote: "Loving #Manchester @bgt #fabulous #first #day up here – loads of fun. Too much #laughter." Ant's representative also spoke out to dismiss the reports, saying: "Ant and Amanda were not having any form of argument. They were literally having a conversation."

