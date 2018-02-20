Kendall Jenner opens up about anxiety battle Will the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star skip Paris Fashion Week?

She may be one of the world's most in-demand supermodels, but it seems Kendall Jenner might be skipping Paris Fashion Week. During an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 22-year-old confessed that her anxiety is getting the better of her. After a panicked phonecall with her mum Kris Jenner, she explained: "Since I was a kid, I've always been a hypochondriac. I've always been the worst hypochondriac. But now I have to try and be a big girl."

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her battle with anxiety

Kendall, who has worked for the likes of Estee Lauder, Adidas and La Perla, confessed that her robbery last year - in which hundreds of dollars' worth of jewellery was stolen from her home - has left her feeling anxious and unsafe. "There's a lot that happened this past year, starting with like, Kim's robbery," she shared. "Then I got robbed, and I had my stalkers. That's why I don't really like going out anymore. That's why I don't tweet, that's why I don't Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it's the craziest thing."

Her mother Kris, 62, added: "I think she has so much going on that she gets herself really worked up." She added: "Kendall gets the most anxious during fashion week so when she's travelling a lot. And Milan’s coming up and trying to juggle it all is overwhelming." Last year, Kendall filed a restraining order against a stalker. Shortly after, the American beauty shared her experience about her ordeal, telling Harper's Bazaar: "I don't feel normal and I like to feel as normal as I can." She continued: "I wake up in the middle of the night freaking out. Full panic attacks. They wake me up from my sleep, and I need to stand up and I pace and I'm freaking out and crying."

