Comedian Jasper Carrott reveals his wife donated a kidney to their daughter Lucy Davis The comedian is a proud father to The Office actress Lucy Davis

British comedian Jasper Carrott has revealed his wife Hazel donated her kidney to their daughter Lucy Davis. In an interview with The Mirror, the 72-year-old said his daughter, who is famous for appearing in The Office and Shaun of the Dead, was diagnosed with kidney failure in 1993. "From personal experience I can tell you that transplants give hope, relief and life to people who are desperate to receive them," he told the publication. Lucy, 45, spent many years on the organ donation waiting list, with doctors eventually accepting her mother's offer to donate her organ.

Jasper Carrott has revealed that his wife donated a kidney to their daughter Lucy Davis

The TV star added: "If you can sign up to the transplant donor list I can't tell you how much it will be appreciated by patients and loved ones alike desperate to get their lives back. It works, I can assure you." It seems Lucy has had a difficult few years - in 2012, the actress discussed her battle with bulimia, explaining how the disease took a toll on her health and her career. She told Daily Mail: "The last few years have been rough, and I wasn’t able to work. It's all to do with my life-long obsession with weight and food. I'd diet for five days, then binge eat a week's worth of food in one day. I had an insatiable craving to eat."

STORY: Selena Gomez undergoes kidney transplant donated by friend

Lucy has appeared in The Office and Shaun of the Dead

During a chat with Birmingham Live last month, Jasper opened up about his own health battle. He had heart bypass surgery at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital last August. "There's nothing funny about a quadruple bypass operation, that much I can tell you," he shared. "Everyone kept telling me I would be fine, but an operation like this does give you a vulnerability that I think is a state of mind."

MORE: See the latest health features here