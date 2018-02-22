Fern Britton still hasn’t made a full recovery from illness that nearly killed her The former This Morning star spoke about her battle with sepsis on Thursday's Good Morning Britain

Fern Britton is still not fully recovered after contracting sepsis in 2016. The former This Morning star, who spoke about her battle with the illness on Thursday's Good Morning Britain, said: "I' am not quite as fit as I was but it's because of that. But I am getting fitter." The former This Morning host, who developed the disease after going to hospital for a hysterectomy, also spoke about the terrifying moment she thought that she was going to die. She said: "Being sick, hot, sweaty, confused – I was in bed thinking 'I am going to die. I'm dying." Fern then urged viewers to be alert of the symptoms if they also feel as she did, advising: "Everybody who gets that ill in their mind 'I am going to die.' If you're at home thinking I'm in all this pain and you've just had some kind of insult to your body where a bug could get in, it could be sepsis, so you must ring your doctor and as ask, 'Could this be sepsis?'"

Fern has previously spoken about her health scare while talking to Prima magazine, where she revealed her heartbreaking conversation with her daughter. The TV presenter revealed that she gave her daughter her wedding ring, saying: "On the night of the procedure, I was resigned to dying," she said. "The theatre nurse offered to put a plaster over my wedding ring. Instead, I took off my ring and gave it to my daughter, who was with me. I hated the thought of them taking it from my dead body to give to her. So, I said, 'You look after it for me.'"

Fern recently chatted to HELLO! in an exclusive interview

During the show, Fern also chatted about her latest book, Coming Home, which focuses on three generations of women, as well as starring in the stage production of Calendar Girls the Musical as Marie, which she will be touring in later this year. The mother-of-three will be acting alongside well-known cast members including former Loose Women panellist Denise Welch, Sara Crow and Lorraine Bruce. And while she is looking forward to it, Fern told HELLO! that she was already anticipating feeling homesick, but is also looking forward to some time alone. "It will be quite nice to have days to myself in a nice hotel room and write my next book rather than thinking, 'I had better do housework,'" she said.

