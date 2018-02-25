Emma Chambers cause of death revealed as suspected heart attack The Vicar of Dibley star died suddenly at the age of 53

Emma Chambers is thought to have died from a heart attack, according to former BBC executive Producer Jon Plowman. He told Radio 4: "It's no age to have a heart attack, as I understand it." He added: "Emma was a gifted comic actress who made any part she played look easy. She was adored by the cast and crew." Emma's untimely death at the age of 53 was announced on Saturday, with her agent John Grant revealing that she had died of natural causes and would be "Greatly missed". He said: "Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many". The actress leaves behind her actor husband Ian Dunn.

Emma Chambers tragically passed away at the age of 53/ Photo credit: Rex

Following Emma's passing, her famous friends, including Vicar of Dibley co-star Dawn French paid tribute to her on social media. The 60-year-old actress and comedienne shared a photograph from the set of their hit TV comedy show. "I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers," she captioned the sweet photograph of the two of them. "I never minded. I loved her. A lot." Emma's fellow co-star, Hugh Grant, who starred opposite her in Notting Hill, also paid tribute to his late friend. "Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news," he wrote.

The actress played Hugh Grant's sister Honey Thacker in Notting Hill/ Photo credit: Rex

Emma Freud, wife of The Vicar Of Dibley's creator Richard Curtis, also paid tribute. "Our beautiful friend Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53. We're very very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being," she penned. The talented actress gained huge popularity for her comedy roles in Notting Hill, where she played the character of Honey Thacker, the younger sister of Hugh Grant's character Will Thacker. Emma was also much-loved for her portrayal of Alice Tinker in The Vicar of Dibley between 1994 and 2007, where she won a British Comedy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 1998.