Davina McCall hopes to inspire new mothers with 'super-flat stomach'

Fitness fanatic Davina McCall has said she hopes that her super-flat stomach, as seen on her Instagram posts, will be "a good advert" for new mothers. The 50-year-old, who is training to be a fitness instructor, confessed that she struggled to shed the weight after her first baby was born. "I had three babies and my last was 10lb 2oz. I had enormous babies and the [six-pack] tummy will come back," she said on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast. "And I hope that, to any new mummies out there, I am a good advert for when it [your flat stomach] is gone, don’t think it is gone for ever."

She added: "I really kicked into it about two months after I gave birth to Tilly. You have to find exercise you like. When you have a new baby you don't really want to exercise but I've never regretted a workout." Now that her children are all grown up, the mum-of-three can focus on her well-being. "Before I had babies, I worked six or seven days a week," she shared. "When I had Holly, I looked at her, and I thought I never want to work again. When the kids are little, you want to be with them. When they grow up, everything changes."

Davina is now working hard to become a qualified personal trainer. The presenter, who recently announced her separation from husband Matthew Robertson, has earnt her level 2 certificate in fitness with the help of LDN Muscle PT Academy. She has been put through her paces by LDN Muscle co-founder Max Bridger. Of her new venture, Davina explained: "I am feeling extremely chuffed to have passed my Level 2 Fitness Instructor practical exam, my first step on a new journey. Huge thanks to LDNMuscle (LDNM), and I can't wait to start my Level 3 Personal Trainer Course."

