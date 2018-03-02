Loading the player...

Helen Flanagan shares her weight loss secrets with throwback snap of post-baby body The Coronation Street star is pregnant with her second child

Mum-to-be Helen Flanagan has shared a throwback photo of her slim post-baby body, revealing how she slimmed down following the birth of her daughter Matilda. The Coronation Street star took to Instagram on Thursday to post a bikini photo taken on holiday shortly before she found out she was pregnant with her second child.

"#tbt to my flat stomach early September before I was pregnant with baby number two! Mind my burnt forehead," Helen wrote, adding: "I put down my figure after having Matilda purely down to breastfeeding which for me sped up my metabolism. I didn't go to the gym or diet once."

Helen Flanagan revealed the secret to her slim post-baby body

Many fans complimented Helen on her enviable figure, and agreed that they also found breastfeeding had helped them to lose weight after having a baby. "Definitely the easiest and most rewarding way to lose the baby weight and get toned!" one commented. However, another said: "I certainly didn't look like this after breastfeeding #jealous."

Helen announced in January that she is expecting her second child with partner Scott Sinclair, and has since shared several photos of her bump with fans on social media, along with posts of herself and daughter Matilda, two. "Feel so blessed to be a mummy to my beautiful little girl and so lucky to be a mummy once again this summer, so excited, " she captioned one sweet post.

The actress is expecting her second child with Scott Sinclair

The 27-year-old has previously credited becoming a mother with helping her to cope with her bipolar disorder, after spiralling into a deep depression in 2012. "Matilda inspires me to be the best person I can be," she told The Sun. "I feel like I've massively matured now I've got Matilda. It's definitely changed me for the better and made me happy, because I feel that it's given me a reason, everything gets put into perspective."

