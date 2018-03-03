Linda Nolan opens up about heartbreaking funeral plans after cancer diagnosis The singer spoke of her illness in a new autobiography

Linda Nolan has opened up about the end of her life in an extract from her autobiography From My Heart. Linda, 59, who was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in March 2017, revealed her plans for her last days as she continues to battle the incurable illness. Linda told the The Mirror that she does not wish to be resuscitated near the end of her life and she has specific song requests in mind for her funeral. She also said she would like to be cared for in a hospice, so as not to worry her family.

Linda Nolan with her sister Coleen

The sister of Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan wrote: "I want to get all my affairs 'in order', as they say - I've caused my family enough worry over the years and so I want everything I can decided now so they don’t have to if I become very poorly." Linda spoke of the wonderful treatment her sister Bernie received in a hospice before she passed away from breast cancer in 2013, and said she would be content with the same.

Linda Nolan (centre) on Loose Women

Talking of her funeral, she said she would like the same song that was played at her late husband Brian Hudson's funeral in 2007. Linda said: "I would like There You’ll Be from Pearl Harbour sung by Faith Hill. The words couldn't be more fitting for the moment when I’ll finally be going to meet Brian again." She also wants the Neil Sedaka song, Our Last Song Together."

Linda had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and had been free of the disease for the last six years. The singer's recent diagnosis came after she fell over and a scan revealed a cyst on her hip. Speaking with The Mirror, Linda said: "Some people with secondary breast cancer can live for five, ten, twenty years. And that's what I want to do." She continued: "I'm not going to be dying from cancer, I'm going to be living with cancer if that's what I have to do."