Leah Bracknell reveals fears of leaving her daughters following terminal cancer diagnosis The doting mum has penned an emotional blog post about her fears of dying

Following her devastating terminal cancer diagnosis in 2016, Leah Bracknell has been keeping a blog called Something Beginning With C. The former Emmerdale actress normally writes upbeat posts and has been praised for her positive outlook, but most recently the mother-of-two shared her fears ofleaving her two daughters, Lily and Maya, without a mum. Leah penned a heartfelt post, writing: "It's hard to keep on keepin' on, it's hard to GLIDE, it's hard to not see the glass half empty, when you have been issued a sell-by date." She added: "As a parent, one's fears of dying multiplies. Actually, I don’t know if that really is the case, but it’s the only perspective I have."

Leah Bracknell was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2016

Still trying to remain optimistic, Leah wrote: "I am only grateful that my children are adults, they are on their way, they have weathered the storms of childhood and adolescence and beginning to carve out lives independent from parental influence. That I may not be around to witness milestones, or be a shoulder and support for whatever challenges life brings motivates me and inspires me to live by example, to pay it forward." The actress went on to write that she hoped that she was still doing her job as a mum by inspiring her daughters with her positive attitude during her cancer battle.

RELATED: Leah Bracknell writes emotional poem following cancer diagnosis

The former Emmerdale star has spoken of her fears at leaving her two daughters behind

The 53-year-old also admitted that she was afraid to die, and that it was the "uncertainty of the 'how'." However, Leah assured her readers that while the cancer has "severely compromised my health," her spirit was still very much there. "Bruised, battered and in need of some TLC from time to time. But please, please cancer is a physical malady, do not give it permission to infect the beauty of your spirit," she wrote.

RELATED: Leah Bracknell reveals her cancer was missed by doctors

In August, Leah discovered that the medication she was taking was no longer working. Writing on Leah's crowd funding page, her partner Jez Hughes said: "We have found out the drug definitely isn't working so she has been off this for a while while we find out the next steps." He added: "We think it probably stopped working back in March or even before. So for the last five months she has been prospering solely on the alternative treatments. This is due to your incredible support as these aren't cheap. So we are so grateful for the opportunity to keep Leah strong and well. We really believe it is working."