Davina McCall reveals she rescued stranger during Beast from the East The stranger turned out to be a fan of Davina's fitness DVDs!

Davina McCall has opened up about the extraordinary act of kindness she showed a complete stranger during last week's snow storm. When the Beast from the East hit the UK, Davina lent a helping hand to one woman, who turned out to be a fan of her fitness DVDs.

"I picked someone up in the car the other day. It was snowing and she looked cold, so I said, 'Do you want a lift?' And she said, 'Yes please!'" said Davina. "She jumps in and then looked at me, we were chatting away and then she goes, 'You're my fitness lady!' And I thought, isn't that great? She doesn't know me from the telly, she knows me from fitness. It felt good."

"I definitely am the happiest, the healthiest and the fittest I've ever been," said Davina

The newly single mum-of-three, who is training to become a PT, was speaking to HELLO! and other press at Ryvita's #GetMore launch. Davina, 50, admitted: "I definitely am the happiest, the healthiest and the fittest I've ever been, which is such a weird concept. Somebody said, 'I'd like to go back to when my kids were little.' And I would, but I was so frazzled back then.

"For a long time I've been number 110 on the totem pole of important things to look after, and now I'm kind of edging my way up that totem pole. I think, 'Well hang on, what would I like?' I have a lot of girlfriends who are going through the same thing." She continued: "This concept of healthy eating, it's not even a concept anymore. It's what I enjoy eating. I used to be like, 'Oh god, I've got to try and eat wholewheat pasta,' but now I enjoy this idea of getting more good into my life. I want to eat clean, nutritious food. It feels good to me."

Davina, who split from her husband of 17 years Matthew Robertson a few months ago, has no doubt been on a fitness and healthy eating mission. Now that her three children are grown up, the TV star has been devoting more time to herself – and her body.

"Before I had babies, I worked six or seven days a week," she said on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast. "When I had Holly, I looked at her, and I thought I never want to work again. When the kids are little, you want to be with them. When they grow up, everything changes." She added: "I hope that, to any new mummies out there, I am a good advert for when it [your flat stomach] is gone, don't think it is gone for ever."