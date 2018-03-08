BBC Breakfast's Bill Turnbull 'overwhelmed by the love' after revealing cancer diagnosis The BBC broadcaster took part in an emotional segment for Stand Up To Cancer

Bill Turnbull has thanked his fans for the "overwhelming" support after revealing his cancer diagnosis. On Monday, the former BBC Breakfast presenter announced that he was suffering from incurable prostate cancer. "Totally overwhelmed by the love I've had on here today, and deeply moved - to tears on occasion (well I am a bit of a softy). Thank you so much to everyone who's been in touch, it really means a lot," he tweeted.

Bill Turnbull has thanked fans for their support

At the start of the week, the 62-year-old revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate and bone cancer last November. He tweeted: "I am in good spirits and hope to be around for some time yet. Please spare a thought though for the hundreds of people in the UK who will be told today that they have cancer. They are the ones who really need some love. Thank you."

READ: Bill Turnbull reveals heartbreaking moment he told children he has cancer

Bill took part in Celebrity Great British Bake Off, which was filmed for Stand Up To Cancer. During a tear-jerking segment at the end, he opened up about the moment he found out his fate, saying: "I was getting pain in my legs and in my hips particularly, and I thought, 'This is old age'. Eventually the pain got so bad I thought I'd better go see my GP. He said, 'I'm just going to give you a blood test, an MOT if you like, to check a few things out'. The next morning, he called me and asked me in pretty quickly. And the doctor said, 'It's fairly clear you have advanced prostate cancer and it's spread to the bone."

The TV star appeared on Great British Bake Off

Fans have since tweeted the star, with one writing: "Good luck Bill, the whole nation is rooting for you." Another said: "@billtu you gave no idea how many men you may have saved by being upfront and honest." A third wrote: "Thank you for sharing your story @billtu very sad but hopefully raises more awareness... best wishes on your journey." A fourth follower added: "Loved watching you on Bake-off, sending lots of love and hugs to you and hoping your treatments go as well as they can and you can still enjoy cooking some of those yummy biscuits!!!"

Bill leaves BBC Breakfast after 15 years