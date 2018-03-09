James Corden reveals his food 'nemesis' as he discusses weight struggles The Late, Late Show host has lost six stone since first finding fame

James Corden has opened up about his ongoing issues with his weight, admitting there is one food in particular he struggles to give up. The Late, Late Show host, who has relocated to Los Angeles to work on the hit show, said bread is his dietary "nemesis".

Speaking about a recent meal out, James explained: "[I have] a sort of battle with food. Then they delivered this basket of warm, fresh bread and we're like, "It's happening, we're doing it. Who are we trying to kid?" he told The Sun. "It's our nemesis, it's out to destroy us!"

James Corden has revealed he struggles with his weight

The father-of-three also confessed he has tried fad diets and cutting out different food groups since his move to the States. "I don't know what I'm on and off now. I've been on some sort of cleanse but then I went out to this Oscar thing. And before you know it I'm eating in In-N-Out Burger," he said.

MORE: See inside James Corden's amazing Los Angeles home

James says he now considers his weight struggles as being linked to his metabolism. "My wife and I went to Mexico and we both weighed ourselves before we went and we ate the same food while we were away. I'd put on five pounds more than she had. It's a nightmare!" the 39-year-old explained.

The TV presenter has lost six stone since he first found fame in 2000

Weight struggles have not had any impact on James' career; the British star has achieved transatlantic success with his role on US talk show The Late, Late Show, and continues to work on high-profile movies such as Peter Rabbit and Into the Woods. He also recently welcomed his third child, baby Charlotte, with his wife Julia.

Sharing the news in December, James said: "Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can't stop smiling." He then thanked singer Harry Styles for taking over hosting duties at the very last minute, writing: "Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours' notice!" James and Julia are also parents to son Max, six, and daughter Carey, three.

RELATED: James Corden enjoys rare night out with wife Julia