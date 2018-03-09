Katie Piper and Stacey Solomon share old school photos for a very good cause The stars are supporting a campaign to end period poverty

Katie Piper and Stacey Solomon have taken to social media to share photos from their school days – and it's all for a very good cause. The pair are among a number of famous faces to lend their support to the #EndPeriodPoverty campaign from Always, after new research revealed that over 137,000 schoolgirls in the UK regularly miss school because they cannot afford sanitary protection.

Sharing a portrait of herself in school uniform as a teenager, Stacey explained: "I was paid for this post but it's something I'm really passionate about and wanted to speak out about, so I'm donating my fee to @the_beauty_banks which is a charity set up to help the poorest people get sanitary products they really need!"

Stacey Solomon shared an old school photo on social media

Meanwhile, Katie looked adorable in a post showing herself posing in her school uniform as a child. The mum-of-two's hair was styled into a short blonde bob with a fringe, and she has tucked her tie into her skirt, something that was picked up on by one of her fans. "Just in love with anyone who tucks their tie into their belt," they commented, to which Katie replied: "Casual".

Former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts also lent her support to the campaign on Thursday. But rather than wearing school uniform in her photo, the dancer posed in a studio wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and Converse trainers, adding a statement black hat to top off the look. "Serving it up since the 90's," she replied to one follower who complimented her on her outfit.

Katie Piper is also supporting the campaign

All three celebrities have encouraged followers to share their own images using the hashtag on social media, as for every share, Always will donate a pad to school girls in need. It follows research that discovered an increasing number of girls end up taking time off school each month because they can't afford sanitary products.

Ashley Roberts posted a throwback snap in support of Always' campaign