Victoria's Secret model Bridget Malcolm shares empowering message about body image after gaining weight The model said she is happier since becoming less focused on body image

Bridget Malcolm has revealed she's happier than ever after gaining weight. The Victoria's Secret model said she threw away her scales in August in a bid to develop a more positive body image, after previously being told she needed to lose weight and tone up on several occasions throughout her career.

Taking to her official blog, the 26-year-old said she wanted to "make peace" with her body, after years of telling herself she was "too fat" and "not doing enough". Bridget decided to delete all of her gym selfies and progress photos from her phone, and allowed herself to relax her eating habits rather than restricting or skipping meals.

Victoria's Secret model Bridget Malcolm said she has gained weight

"I let go of any attempt to diet, and stopped having foods that were 'bad' or 'good'. I stopped allowing guilt to exist, and I stopped hard workouts altogether," she wrote. "Working out became something to make me stronger, not something to diminish me. I was going to give my brain and body a chance to exist on the same page for once."

Bridget said she is now happier as a result. "I have gained weight. And I do not [care] about it. My life is so much more than my jean size," the model said. "And every day when that voice in my head tries to tell me I am worthless, it gets a little easier to shut it down. I am setting myself free slowly."

The model has relaxed her diet and no longer deprives herself

After publishing the post, Bridget also shared a photo of herself modelling in a bikini on Instagram, telling her 308,000 followers that she had been told to lose weight around that time. "This girl is not fat. I remember around when this photo was taken, I had been told that I needed to lose weight. Not for the first time and not for the last time," she captioned the photo. "Always fun trying to act like you're confident and happy in swimwear when you're at war with your body…"

